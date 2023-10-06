The unemployment rate in the Cariboo region was down last month.
Andrew Fields, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, has the details.
“The unemployment rate was 7.0 percent in September. That’s down a little bit from August when it was 7.9 percent, but it is still up from last September when it was just 5.0 percent so there has been a slight upward trend over the last year.”
The 7 percent is also the lowest its been since February.
Fields says there were around 2,000 fewer people working in the region compared to a year ago.
“Overall employment was relatively steady between August and September, but there were fewer people working in wholesale and retail trade, that seemed to have a bit of a decline, but it was offset by more people working in construction, there was a bit of a rise in transportation and warehousing, as well as finance, insurance, real estate, rental and leasing. Overall these are relatively small changes between August and September.”
The national unemployment rate was unchanged last month at 5.5 percent.
BC’s jobless rate came in at 5.4 percent in September.
That was up from 5.2 the previous month.
Quebec, Saskatchewan and Manitoba were lower.
Here is a breakdown of all the provinces:
- Quebec 4.4%
- Saskatchewan 4.9%
- Manitoba 5.0%
- British Columbia 5.4%
- Alberta 5.7%
- Ontario 6.0%
- Prince Edward Island 6.3%
- Nova Scotia 6.9%
- New Brunswick 7.2%
- Newfoundland and Labrador 9.7%