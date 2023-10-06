The unemployment rate in the Cariboo region was down last month.

Andrew Fields, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, has the details.

“The unemployment rate was 7.0 percent in September. That’s down a little bit from August when it was 7.9 percent, but it is still up from last September when it was just 5.0 percent so there has been a slight upward trend over the last year.”

The 7 percent is also the lowest its been since February.