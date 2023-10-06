It was a tale of two Cariboo cities when it came to the difference in temperatures in September.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau said summer was warm and dry and that trend did continue last month although things were not that extreme especially in Quesnel.

“For the Quesnel Airport we recorded a mean temperature of 12.5 degrees which is close to normal of 11.5 degrees. Williams Lake was 12.3 degrees, the normal for the month of September is 10.6. It ranks as the fourteenth warmest September on record going back to 1961.”

In terms of precipitation, Charbonneau says both Quesnel and Williams Lake were dryer than normal.

In September Quesnel received 32.3 millimetres of rain compared to the average of 50.2 and Williams Lake only 14 millimetres of rain fell compared to a normal of 41.8 ranking it as the 8th driest September on record going back to 1961.

For the long Thanksgiving weekend, Charbonneau said the Cariboo will have daytime highs of around 21 degrees and overnight lows will be well above normal which could result in fog patches developing overnight and into the morning.