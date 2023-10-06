A logjam underneath the bridge was used to start a couple of fires this week.

In one case the bridge was closed briefly so that the city could conduct a safety inspection.

Chris Coben is the Director of Infrastructure and Capital Works with the City.

“We’re looking into removing the debris. Of course it requires a permit working in the stream bed of the Quesnel River which takes a turnaround time as well as just coordinating the removal once that permit is received, which would take no sooner than a month at the earliest.”

Coben says it’s not an emergency as it’s not harming the bridge or the structure.

He says they may not be able to do the work this year.

“We’re working on getting a permit in hand so that work can be undertaken. With that said, there is certain time frames that any work in or around a stream has to be completed to meet the conditions of the permit.”

Coben says they have had log jams in this area before.

“We have had log jams there which we have removed, but the stream course has changed somewhat so the channel moved over further last year during the high water which in all likelihood pushed a lot of that debris to where it is and it has dried up somewhat.”

Coben says however, that they haven’t had fires there before.