Cariboo motorists, and drivers throughout the province, are being urged to use caution when travelling to visit with family and friends for the upcoming holiday.

On average ICBC says 530 people are injured and four people are killed in 1,880 crashes that occur during the Thanksgiving long weekend every year.

In the North Central Region of the province, 21 people are injured in 120 crashes.

ICBC says the top three contributing factors in these crashes are distracted driving, impaired driving and speed.

Tips for Drivers:

As of October 1st, vehicles must have winter tires on many B.C. highways including parts of Vancouver Island, Highway 99 to Whistler, and most highways in the Southern Interior and northern B.C.

Keep your mind and eyes focused on the road at all times. If necessary, program your GPS before you head out on your drive, and leave your phone alone.

Snow, sleet, rain, hail, ice and fog are just some of the challenging fall conditions you should be prepared for on B.C. roads. Check road and weather conditions at drivebc.ca before your trip.