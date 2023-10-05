100 Mile House RCMP received a report of a student potentially in possession of a firearm on a school bus.

In a release, police said that they conducted an immediate investigation into the allegation, and determined the reported incident was unfounded.

Staff at Peter Skene Ogden helped with the investigation, and determined no immediate risk to anyone at the school.

While RCMP was at the school, a fire alarm was set off causing an evacuation, which they said was unrelated to the incident.

Police said that the alarm was set off by a burnt cookie.

The release was issued to ease some concerns or counter any misinformation possibly being shared in the community.