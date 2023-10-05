House prices in the Cariboo, despite higher interest rates, have still sold for more money so far this year for the most part.

The BC Northern Real Estate Board says the average selling price for a single detached home in Williams Lake was $476,210 through September of this year.

That is up from $429,105 at the same time in 2022.

The average selling price in 100 Mile House so far this year was $501,063, which was up from $488,131.

Quesnel, on the other hand, has seen the average selling price drop year over year, but only slightly.

The average selling price through September of this year was $396,749, down from $397,546.