Interior Health will be looking into the Cariboo Memorial Hospital closure, after confusion from Williams Lake Council and residents.

This was caused after a sign was posted outside the emergency room on Monday (October 2nd) night, differing anyone who wasn’t imminently dying.

Vice President of Clinical Operations, Diane Shendruk says they will be speaking with staff about the issue.

“We really do apologize for this occurring, and do take it seriously, and we are completing a review so that we can ensure correct processes are used in the future.” says Shendruk.

Shendruk added that this is not the process they would have when it comes to a service interruption.

She says they will always use messages that state the hours of any service interruption, provide alternate avenues to access care, be released as a public service announcement, and would contact partners such as the Mayor to provide the information.

There were staffing pressures at the hospital, but Shendruk says they were addressed, and no services were interrupted.