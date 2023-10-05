Renovations continue at the South Cariboo Regional Airport.

Al Richmond, Cariboo Regional District Electoral Area G Director and Chair of the Airport Commission, said they’re a bit behind schedule but they’re still on budget at this time and the paving is expected to start this week.

“It’s more than a little renovation. It’s a complete makeover of all our runway and our air side facilities as well with the tarmac and the approaches to the fuel. So it’s quite a remake of the airport.”

Richmond said he still feels that the renovations will be completed by mid October with respect to paving and the asphalt, and that lines still have to be put down to reopen the airport safely as well.

Another part of the South Cariboo Regional Airport’s upgrade is the replacement of the existing lighting system with a new LED system.

“That’s underway,” Richmond said, “When we re-open on the 15th that won’t be quite operational yet, that will be a continuing job the contractor will do but our focus was to get the airport open as quickly as possible and that air side work can be done when the airport’s open.”

Richmond noted that it’s amazing when you look at the work they’ve done it doesn’t look like the same airport anymore even with just the gravel on it.

“It’s going to be quite striking when the new pavement and all the lines put on and when the airport re-opens I’m looking forward to see the resumption of air service.”

Quesnel Paving Ltd. was awarded the $6.3 million construction contract from the Cariboo Regional District.