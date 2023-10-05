100 Mile House RCMP attended a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian on Canim Hendrix Lake Road near Canim Lake Road South.

On October 4th, just after 7:30pm, police along with BC Ambulance conducted life saving measures on the pedestrian, however the 26 year old male was declared deceased.

In a release from RCMP, they said that the driver of the vehicle remained on scene.

A collision reconstructionist attended and completed a scene investigation, with the road being closed at the time.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident, and are asking anyone with information to call 100 Mile House RCMP at 250-395-2456.