The City of Williams Lake spoke to residents of Terra Ridge last night about the current and upcoming steps for the Local State of Emergency.

This comes after the City issued a “do not occupy” to four properties in the area, with an evacuation alert issued for the remaining properties.

Emergency Operations Centre Director, Evan Dean says future steps will continue once assessments are made.

“So at this point, we are working on getting a geotechnical as well as structural engineering assessments done of the property so we can prepare for next steps as we go.”

Residents were also encouraged by Cariboo Chilcotin MLA Lorne Doerkson to send letters to him to be presented in Victoria in an effort to get the disaster financial assistance program.

As for the assessment, Dean says that they look to pay for it through their emergency funding, and look for greater approval to pay for more of it, but added that he can’t speculate on what the costs are.

Dean noted that within the assessment, they will look at requesting that they provide some short-term, mid-term, and long-term mitigation efforts to see what it would look like.

He noted that over the last two years, portions of the area has seen movement of half a metre.

Dean mentioned that the City is here to provide whatever supports and work with everyone the best they can.