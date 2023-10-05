Some changes are coming regarding Category 2 and 3 open fires.

“Effective at 12 p.m. on Friday October 6, the Category 2 and 3 open fire prohibitions will be rescinded for most areas of the Cariboo Fire Centre excluding the Chilcotin Fire Zone and a portion of the Cariboo-Chilcotin Forest District on the West side of the Fraser River, ” Fire Information Officer Nicholas Adams said.

A map of the area where the Category 2 and 3 prohibitions remain in place is available on the bans and restrictions page of the BC Wildfire website.

A Category 2 open fire is described as one or two concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, stubble or grass burning over an area of less than 0.2 hectares in size.

A Category 3 open fire is any fire larger than two metres high by three metres wide, three or more concurrently burning piles no larger than two metres high by three metres wide, the burning of stubble or grass over an area greater than 0.2 hectares and the burning of one or more windrows.

Nicholas says anyone lighting a Category 3 fire must obtain a burn registration number prior to burning and before lighting a fire of any size, always check with your local government authority as they may have their own restrictions in place.