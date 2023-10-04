Williams Lake could see an improved transit system over the next few years.

The three year transit plan was accepted by council yesterday, where the first year, will see some extra minutes added for the Monday to Saturday service to help buses be on time.

Director of Municipal Services, Rob Warnock, says larger improvements could come the next year.

“For the second year, we were looking at putting in Sunday service. I know I’ve heard throughout the community we would like to see it, there are stores open on Sundays, there’s businesses open, and people still need to get around but we do not have Sunday service at this time.”

Warnock added that if the Sunday service works out well, the third year could bring in holiday service for long weekends.

The new additions would come at a cost, which he says would need to be worked out through transit, but estimates it would sit at around $48,000 for the year.

That cost would be to hire an extra person to run the Sundays and operate the buses.

City Council did touch on where the money would come from, and Warnock notes it could be a mix of taxes and bus fees, or one or the other.