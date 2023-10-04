The E-Division Major Crime Section is now investigating a suspicious death in Lone Butte.

Not a lot of details have been released.

100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious death at around 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.

Police, the Fire Department, and Emergency Health Services attended and attempts were made to assist a 66-year old man who was ultimately declared deceased at the scene.

The man’s name has not been released.