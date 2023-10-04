Subscribe to Local News

Suspicious death in Lone Butte now being investigated by Major Crimes Unit

By George Henderson
Crime Tape (photo from Pixabay)
   The E-Division Major Crime Section is now investigating a suspicious death in Lone Butte.
   Not a lot of details have been released.
   100 Mile House RCMP responded to a report of a suspicious death at around 11 o’clock on Sunday morning.
   Police, the Fire Department, and Emergency Health Services attended and attempts were made to assist a 66-year old man who was ultimately declared deceased at the scene.
   The man’s name has not been released.
   The investigation continues and anyone with information is asked to call the 100 Mile RCMP Detachment AT (250) 395-2456.
