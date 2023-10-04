100 Mile House RCMP made an arrest in relation to numerous occurrences of credit card fraud at businesses in the 100 Mile House area.

RCMP Sargeant Brian Lamb said on Friday September 29, police executed a search warrant at a residence on the 6000 block of Fawn Creek Road.

“Once inside the residence, police located credit card making equipment including card readers, card printers, and multiple credit and debit cards with fraudulent names. Several firearms were also seized.” Lamb said.

Two males were located in the residence, one was initially detained and the other, a 37 year old male resident of Lone Butte was arrested for several fraud related offences.

He was later released with a promise to appear in court at a later date.

Lamb said the investigation is ongoing.