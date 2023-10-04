A meeting is planned for tonight in regards to the land movement in the Terra Ridge area.

This follows the State if Local Emergency that was issued by the City on September 29th, involving four homes.

“We’re going to have a conversation just to outline the steps we’ve taken to date, as well as steps that are coming in the near future, and things that we have already been approved for from senior levels of government.” says Chief Administrative Officer, Gary Muraca.

Muraca added that they will also look at establishing protocols on how they will be communicating with the strata and residents moving forward.

- Advertisement -

He says that the province has already been supportive with providing security for residents, and the City’s request for a structural and geotechnical engineering assessments.

The City is continuing to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre, and will give any updates when they’re available.

The meeting will begin at 6:00pm at the Terra Ridge Clubhouse, and will be closed to the public.