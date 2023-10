Three Quesnel cowgirls have qualified for this year’s Canadian Finals Rodeo.

Despite getting shutout on the weekend, Brooke Wills unofficially ended up in second place during the season with $28, 486.41 in earnings.

Mariah Mannering was 8th ($19,865.71) and Lane Wills hung on in the 12th and final qualifying spot with $17,964.98.

That was about 366 dollars clear of 13th.

All of these numbers are unofficial.

The finals are set for November 1st through the 5th in Red Deer.