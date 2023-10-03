Subscribe to Local News

Fire destroys a home in West Quesnel

By George Henderson
Fire on Dawson Street (photo by Karin Powell-qfd)
   A house was destroyed by fire in Quesnel this (Tuesday) afternoon.
   Fire Chief Ron Richert says the Quesnel Fire Department was called to a structure fire in the Uplands area at around 12-50 p.m.
   “Upon arrival on Dawson Street, we had a fully involved structure fire.  Crews quickly were able to contain the fire to the building of origin, but the house did suffer significant damage.”
   Richert says there were heavy flames and heavy smoke coming from the roof.
   He says no one was hurt.
   “The occupants were home and everybody got out safely.  The occupants called it in.”
   Richert says they had three apparatus and 15 fire fighters on scene.
   He says the cause of the fire remains under investigation, although he says it is not suspicious.
