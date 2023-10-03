It was a clean sweep for Quesnel runners at a high school cross country running race in Prince George over the weekend.

Logan Dinsdale, from Quesnel Junior Secondary, captured gold in bantam boys, and he was followed by his teammates Ellis Sumption and Zac Sumption.

Claire Barbosa from Correlieu, won the junior girls category and Claire Nicholas, also from Correlieu, was the runner-up in senior girls.

Two other runners came close to making the podium.

Petra Peter was 4th in juvenils girls, and Samuel Russell was 4th in the junior boys category.

The next race is in Quesnel at West Fraser Timber Park on Saturday, October 14th.