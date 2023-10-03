The Tsilhqot’in National Government recently released a mining policy that affirms its jurisdiction over mineral resources in its Territory.

In a release from the TNG, the policy includes its responsibilities to protect Tsilhqot’in nen (lands and resources) for future generations and outlines how responsible mining may occur in the Tsilhqot’in Territory.

The Tsilhqot’in Nation created the mining policy to exercise and assert its Title and Rights to all its resources, provide greater certainty for mining and exploration companies, and ensure the meaningful participation of Tsilhqot’in in exploration.

“The Tsilhqot’in Nation has a long history of mining that goes back to the lucrative trading of obsidian rock from Anaheim Peak. The Tsilhqot’in mining policy outlines what must happen for mining exploration to be considered by the Nation,” TNG Tribal Chair Chief Joe Alphonse stated.

The TNG said the draft policy underwent public engagement in 2014 and has been in practice since that time.