100 Mile House Fire Department was called out to a structure fire involving a home.

The fire occurred at around 8:30pm on Friday (September 29th), and when crews got there, the home was fully engulfed.

Fire Chief David Bissat says there were no injuries caused by the fire.

“Our members quickly deployed the handlines, and protected the neighbouring properties.”

“We met with the occupants of the home that said they were all out, and we proceeded to put the fire out until about 4:00am.”

Bissat added that the cause of the fire is unknown, and is under investigation.