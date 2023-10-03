Very few places were warmed than Quesnel on the holiday Monday.

Derek Lee, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the temperature hit 18.2 degrees at one point in the afternoon.

“It is one of the top contenders to be one of the warmest places yesterday. I think I saw Osoyoos down at 18.5 degrees but none the less, all the way up in Quesnel at 18.2 degrees compared to what’s down there in the south at 18.5 degrees, I would say it’s pretty warm.”

Lee says it was nowhere near a record though.

“October 2nd for the Quesnel area was 28.3 degrees in 1923. We were close in recent times. Back in 2022 we actually got up to 24.7 degrees on October 1st.”

Lee says it was about 4 or 5 degrees above normal however.

It hit just 14.1 degrees in Williams Lake yesterday, which is right around normal.

Looking ahead, Lee says we expect more mild temperatures.

“We have another ridge of high pressure coming in from the Pacific which will bring us some mainly sunny days and warm days moving ahead. So by the end of the week, say Friday, we are looking at temperatures climbing once again to around 18 to 19 degrees.”

Lee says it was warmer in Quesnel yesterday because it was a cloudy day in Williams Lake which inhibited the sun to warm up the temperature.