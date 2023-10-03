The Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department was called to another fire under the Johnston Bridge.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says a call came in at around 4-30 yesterday (Monday) morning to the south side of the bridge.

“Upon arrival we had a large log jam underneath the bridge that was on fire. We did have a call there previously a few days prior to that, so we had a large fire and we had to deploy hose lines underneath the bridge to gain access to it.”

Richert says there was no damage.

“No damage. It was off to the one side, so the fumes were bypassing the steel grading underneath.”

He says there is no need for a bridge inspection this time.

Richert says they were on scene for about two hours.

He says no one was there when they arrived but they believe that this was some sort of large camp fire.