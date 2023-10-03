The Williams Lake Fire Department and RCMP responded to a wildfire behind Surplus Herbys over the weekend.

Fire Protection Training Officer and Lieutenant, Cory Boyd said they got the call around 11:50 Sunday morning (October 1) to where a couple of tents at a homeless encampment had caught fire.

“It was approximately 20 by 20 area. It had no risk of spreading and there was no risk to any properties or anything like that. We ended up having 19 members respond and we responded with three of our apparatus.”

Boyd said the Williams Lake Fire Department had to shut down CN Rail in order to get their task lines to the fire.

He noted that they knocked it down pretty quickly and were on scene for about an hour.

Boyd said there were no injuries and they couldn’t find anything that could tell them what caused the fire.