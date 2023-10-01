The Williams Lake RCMP are turning to the public for help in finding 13-year-old Bryanna Sellars.

Police say she was last seen on September 25th at Maranatha Christian School.

Her family reported her as missing after their attempts to contact her and locate her were unsuccessful.

They’re concerned about her health, as she has a condition that requires daily medication.

Bryanna Sellars is described as:

Indigenous female

5′ 9″

145 lbs

Black hair

Brown eyes

Anyone with information on Sellars or her where she might be is asked to contact the Williams Lake RCMP.