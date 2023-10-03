The Cariboo Regional District have endorsed a recommendation to fund design work for an outdoor skating rink in 100 Mile House.

The new permanent outdoor rink would replace the temporary one on the School District’s tennis courts, which is currently maintained by volunteers.

In an email response, Mayor Maureen Pinkney said that “with level ground it will be much easier to create and with the roof it will hopefully last the entire winter rather than the melt downs that would happen in the open area at the school.”

Pinkney added that the maintenance would be covered by the South Cariboo recreation facility, and there would be a water hydrant added for flooding, along with a Zamboni close by.

She said that this project is a huge step forward in advancing some recreation and facilities in the South Cariboo.

The outdoor rink will be for year round use, as it will be a covered concrete structure.

The 2024 South Cariboo recreation budget will include the funding for the design and cost estimate.