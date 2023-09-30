Residents in Williams Lake can look forward to the official opening of the new Boulder Park tomorrow (October 1st).

The project was started by the Daybreak Rotary Club, where they collected funds through fundraisers, and sponsors.

“It’s nice to be able to take a breath after it’s been a long haul. Proud of the community coming together to make it happen.” says Daybreak Rotary Club President, Andrew Sandberg.

“It was a lot of support, it was the community that made sure it did happen. So yea, proud and exited to see it finished.”

Sandberg added that the project had 70 individual sponsors, comprised of businesses and community members.

The Boulder Park opening will start at 12:00pm with free hotdogs, and will be located in Boitanio Park next to the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Centre.