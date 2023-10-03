A trial date has now been set for a Quesnel murder suspect.

53-year old Joseph Simpson is due back in Supreme Court on February 29th of next year.

Simpson is charged with murder and Interference with a dead body in connection with the death of 33-year old Carmelita Abraham.

She was reported missing by her family back on January 4th, 2022.

Investigators were able to determine that she had left Williams Lake for Quesnel about a week before that.

The North District Major Crimes Unit then took over the investigation on January 10th, when the case went from a missing persons investigation to a suspected homicide.