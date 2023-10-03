Subscribe to Local News

Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsQuesnel murder suspect now scheduled to go to trial
FeaturedNewsQuesnel

Quesnel murder suspect now scheduled to go to trial

By George Henderson
Quesnel Courthouse (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff)
   A trial date has now been set for a Quesnel murder suspect.
   53-year old Joseph Simpson is due back in Supreme Court on February 29th of next year.
   Simpson is charged with murder and Interference with a dead body in connection with the death of 33-year old Carmelita Abraham.
   She was reported missing by her family back on January 4th, 2022.
   Investigators were able to determine that she had left Williams Lake for Quesnel about a week before that.
   The North District Major Crimes Unit then took over the investigation on January 10th, when the case went from a missing persons investigation to a suspected homicide.
- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air