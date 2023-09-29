As a precautionary measure, the City of Williams Lake has declared a State of Local Emergency at 500 Wotzke Drive, known as Terra Ridge, due to potential land movement.

In a release, the City said on September 15th, it activated its Emergency Operations Centre at Level 1 in response to an engineering report obtained by the Terra Ridge strata.

Four units were issued a do not occupy order out of an abundance of caution and have been receiving Emergency Support.

Today, (September 29) an evacuation order was issued for the same four units and an evacuation alert has been placed on the remaining Terra Ridge properties.

The State of Local Emergency allows the City of Williams Lake to undertake emergency measures to respond to and limit any damages to health safety and property to the community.

The City said it notified all relevant agencies and is working with Emergency Management BC to address the situation as it evolves and will continue to monitor the situation from its Emergency Operations Centre.