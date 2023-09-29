Chief Willie Sellars and William Lulua will be guests at the Vancouver Canucks Truth and Reconciliation game tomorrow (September 30th).

They will be joined alongside the three other Nations who’s territory Rogers Centre sits on, which are the Musqueam, Squamish, and Tsleil-Waututh First Nations.

“To be on that stage representing our community, our region, is really a dream come true,” says Sellars.

“but when we look at the broader reconciliation movement and education, we also get to be a part of that on a scale that is gonna really turn some heads and make a difference and raise more awareness.”

Sellars will be a part of the opening ceremony, and will then be joined by Lulua, where they will be dancing during intermission at centre ice.

He says Lulua, who’s only 18, has been one of his pow wow mentors, and has been getting advice from him through his short journey in the pow wow world.

As for when they were invited, Sellars says he found out just a week ago, but has to tip his hat to the Canucks for wanting this day, and the way they’re putting it together.

He mentioned that they look to take in the day, enjoy the moment, and use the platform to tell the truth and raise awareness in order to heal.

The Vancouver Canucks will take on the Edmonton Oilers tomorrow, with puck drop at 6:00pm.