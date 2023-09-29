In a release, the Tsilhqot’in National Government stated in June of 2021, September 30th was declared a federal holiday with the passage of Bill C-5 in response to the discovery of unmarked children’s graves found at former Residential School sites earlier that year.

The Tsilhqot’in Women’s Council encourages everyone to reflect on the harmful and traumatic history and legacy of the Residential School system.

“I think it’s important, I think it’s vital just for everyone in general and not just Indigenous people,” Rebecca Soloman with the Tsilhqot’in Women’s Council said, “because the truth can only set us all free, we’re not in the darkness anymore.”

September 30th is also known as Orange Shirt Day in recognition of the Residential School experience of matriarch Phyllis Webstad.

The Tsilhqot’in Women’s Council encourages everyone to take part in the ceremonies being held this weekend to honor the Survivors, the communities, families of Residential School Survivors and pay tribute to the children who never returned home.