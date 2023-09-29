A suspect in two armed robberies in Quesnel has now been sentenced in provincial court.

31-year old Thomas Phillips was sentenced to 167 days in jail and 24 months probation, and also received a mandatory 10-year firearms prohibition.

Phillips pleaded guilty to two counts of robbery, and one of disguising his face with intent to commit an offence.

Three other charges, including two for possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, were stayed.

Quesnel RCMP responded to two robberies back in January, one at the Husky Gas Station on the 7th and another in an ATM vestibule in a bank on the 13th.

In that case, police say a man followed a woman to the ATM, gestured that he had a gun, and demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

RCMP say a replica handgun was located following the robbery at the gas station.