The Williams Lake Stampede Grounds is the site for the 10th Annual Orange Shirt Day and National Day for Truth and Reconciliation Events.

Contractor for the Orange Shirt Society Venta Rutkauskas said today and tomorrow will be filled with things to see and do.

“The speakers, and the prayers, and the songs are all really about that truth piece in the Truth and Reconciliation part so coming and listening to the stories and the songs is definitely educational and also community building. Everyone is welcome to come to listen and enjoy and build community.”

In the afternoons Rutkauskas said they have, by donation, really exciting events like wagon rides on the infield both days, and tomorrow afternoon at 1 the highlight is the Indian Relay Races with riders coming from Alberta, Saskatchewan and possibly Manitoba.

“They’re bringing 8 teams to do these races traditional relay races. Usually they’re team riders to do these exciting races around the track at the Stampede Grounds.”

The Opening Ceremony for the 10th Annual Orange Shirt Day and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation was held Wednesday evening with the lighting of Sacred Fire at the Williams Lake Stampede Grounds.