CNC and the Faculty Association continue to negotiate on a new collective bargaining agreement, a process that has been happening for several months.

According to the college, both parties are currently engaged in meetings with a mediator from the Labour Relations Board, who is assisting with discussions.

The Faculty Association, which includes nearly 550 employees, has conducted a strike vote.

A statement from CNC noted both sides are scheduled to continue bargaining with the mediator this week in the hopes of reaching a new deal.

All CNC classes, programs, and services are continuing at all campuses.

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)