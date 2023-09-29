The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) is raising money and awareness for muscular dystrophy this weekend.

Fire departments across North America have been raising funds for muscular dystrophy since 1954, starting in Toronto.

While the WLFD hasn’t been raising money for that long, Firefighter and Cariboo region Advisor for muscular dystrophy Canada, Dereck Sulentich says it’s still been their charity of choice for some time.

“Since 1971, with Williams Lake being on board, we’ve raised over $350,000.” says Sulentich.

- Advertisement -

“That is just amazing and it’s due to the dedication of the department and it’s members, and also the charity of local businesses, and the people of Williams Lake and surrounding communities. Couldn’t do it without them.”

The Wildwood Volunteer Fire Department will also be joining WLFD, which Sulentich says they’ve been helping for around 10 years.

He says the main goal through muscular dystrophy and the boot drive is creating awareness and improving the quality of life for people affected.

The funds go to research, equipment, and various other things the money is used for.

Sulentich noted that the bottom line is to find a cure, and added that their saying for the fundraiser goes “until there’s a cure, there’s us.”

The departments will be raising money today from 4:00pm-9:00pm at FreshCo, Save On Foods, BC Liquor Store, Real Canadian Wholesale Club, Canadian Tire, Walmart, Tim Hortons (Hwy 97), and McDonald’s.

Then on Saturday and Sunday from 12pm-5:00pm at the same locations.