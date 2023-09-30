Three organizations in the Cariboo will be getting just under $100,000 each to improve the tourism experience.

The money is part of a $1.2 million funding from the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada (PacifiCan), which as announced yesterday.

In a release from PacifiCan, they said the three organizations getting the funding are based in Lac La Hache, Quesnel, and Williams Lake.

Mount Timothy Recreation Resort in Lac La Hache will be getting $95,000 to help build gazebo infrastructure on the Gold Rush Trail Route.

This includes construction of a stone fireplace and windows, picnic tables, barbecues and electrical power.

Nazko Economic Development Corporation will be receiving $99,999 to help retrofit seven existing cabins for year-round use.

Lastly, Silver Tip Lodge Heli-Skiing in Williams Lake will also be getting $99,999 to help expand their summer program offerings on Quesnel Lake, and upgrading existing staff and guest infrastructure.

More information on the funding can be found here.