Effective tomorrow (September 28) at noon the Category 1 campfire prohibition will be rescinded for the entirety of the Cariboo Fire Centre including the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area.

Fire Information Officer Adam Nicholas said Category 2 and Category 3 prohibitions are still in effect throughout the Cariboo Fire Centre including the Tsilhqot’in (Xeni Gwet’in) Declared Title Area.

He also noted the fireworks, including firecrackers and sky lanterns are also currently prohibited.

The following precautions must be in place when lighting or making use of a campfire:

There is ready access to a shovel or at least 8 litres of water the entirety of the time the campfire is lit.

There is a fuel break around the campfire, free of any debris or combustible materials.

The fire is fully extinguished and the ashes are cold to the touch before leaving the campfire for any length of time.

A Category 1 fire, or campfire is defined as an open fire that burns piled material no larger than 0.5 metres high and 0.5 metres wide.