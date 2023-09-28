Williams Lake will be part of a comprehensive plan to support sheriffs, and have consistent, safer access to court services.

In a release from the Ministry of Attorney General, they will be strengthening that access by improving sheriff recruitment and retention.

For Williams Lake, a new sheriff will be dispatched to the City, once the 11 recruits graduate the 11 week sheriff training program run by Justice Institute of British Columbia (JIBC).

Other areas that will receive recruits include Victoria, Nelson, Cranbrook, and communities across the Lower Mainland.

In the release, JIBC CEO said that they’re “proud to offer sheriff-recruit training to ensure sheriffs have all the critical skills they need to protect our justice system.”

Another class will also begin in November, and graduate in January 2024, to help keep courtrooms running safely and efficiently.