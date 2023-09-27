Quesnel’s innovative Healthcare Recruitment Program is getting five more years of funding.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District Board has approved an extension.

Mayor Ron Paull delivered the good news at last (Tuesday) night’s City Council meeting.

“This has served as a model for supporting healthcare worker landing and retention efforts in rural communities and was expanded in 2021 to include the Central and South Cariboo regions. So I am kind of bragging on this one a little bit because we’ve done a very good job on this to the point that it’s being duplicated by others.”

The program supports the efforts of health authorities to bring doctors, specialists, nurses, and locum physicians into the community to provide essential healthcare services.

There is an annual fixed amount of $54,826 for this year, and an additional variable amount specifically supporting locums coming to the region.