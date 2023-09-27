The cost is going up to travel to and from the Prince George Airport (YXS).

The Airport Improvement Fee (AIF) for all departing passengers from YXS will increase by $10, going from $25 to $35, the first such increase in seven years.

The new rate will apply to travel beginning on or after January 1st and for tickets purchased after December 1, 2023.

“Over the next five years the Prince George Airport Authority (PGAA) is projected to spend $50 million dollars on capital projects to keep the airport operating safely and efficiently” said PGAA President and CEO Gordon Duke.

“Passenger fees remained the same as we weathered the impacts of the Global Pandemic and passenger traffic is slow to return to pre-Covid levels. We did not take this decision lightly and our Leadership Team has done everything we could to delay this increase, however, we are at a point where we have to make these hard decisions in order to ensure this vital link in and out of our region is set up to succeed.”

Some of our long-term infrastructure capital needs include a runway overlay on our main runway 15-33, the construction of a Runway End Safety Area (RESA) and other regulatory requirements.

(With files from Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)