Three resolutions presented by Williams City Council have been endorsed by the Union of BC Municipalities.

The City’s resolutions revolved around the current housing crisis, and health care issues such as meeting the needs of residents, and addressing the shortage of physicians and primary care providers.

“A study was done a couple years back, and we are about over 800 houses short in Williams Lake.”

“We have put proposal, after proposal to the Ministry of Housing. I want them to work with us and provide the help in Williams Lake.”

- Advertisement -

As for health care, Rathor pointed out the multiple wait-lists in place, and says they told the Minister and Hospital District the need for a walk-in clinic.

He says that over 50% of people in Williams Lake don’t have access to a family doctor, and recognizes that other areas face the same issue.

After addressing other issues, Rathor says he will continue to work with senior levels of government.

Rathor says that all three resolutions presented by the City were pretty well unanimously accepted.