100 Mile House RCMP were called out to a multi vehicle accident over the weekend.

On September 23rd, on Highway 24 near Lac Des Roche, two vehicles collided causing extensive damage.

In a release, police determined that one of the vehicles was travelling east bound, and was slowing to turn into the rest site.

The second vehicle, which was also travelling east, hit the rear end of the first vehicle causing the extensive damage to both vehicles.

Police confirmed that the driver of the second vehicle had received minor injuries.