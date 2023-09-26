A two vehicle collision in the South Cariboo claimed the life of an Alberta man over the weekend.

On Saturday morning (September 23) shortly after 7, 100 Mile House RCMP and Emergency Health Service, including Air Ambulance and 100 Mile Fire Rescue attended the scene on Highway 97 near Ainsworth Road just South of 100 Mile House, where it was found that two vehicles had been involved in a head on collision.

Police say it’s believed an SUV that was travelling South on the highway, crossed the center line and collided with a north bound pickup truck that was towing a toy hauler trailer.

Two occupants inside the SUV were injured with the male driver trapped inside.

Police say he was extracted from the vehicle by 100 Mile House Fire rescue and taken to hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

The female passenger of the SUV was admitted to hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Police say two occupants in the pickup truck were not injured.

BC Coroners Service attended and with 100 Mile House RCMP are continuing the investigation.

The Highway was closed in both directions while a scene investigation was completed.