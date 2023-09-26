The Cariboo Regional District has issued a Boil Water Notice for the Benjamin Water system users near Dragon Lake.

The notice, which is affecting an estimated 48 homes in the Cody Dale Road and Ariel Dawn Road area, is in place due to recent sampling that showed the presence of Coliform.

Work is being done to find the source of the contamination and fix the problem, but in the meantime, residents should bottled water or boiled water for drinking, brushing teeth, dishwashing, prepping food and making ice.

Water should come to a rolling boil for a minute and cool to an appropriate temperature before using.

The release noted that boiling the water may increase one’s exposure to manganese.

The advisory will remain in effect until the CRD and Norther Health Drinking Water Officer are confident the water is safe, and when satisfactory results are reported, customers will be notified that the advisory is lifted.