The Prince George RCMP has confirmed two people have died in a helicopter crash about 60 km east of Prince George this morning. (Tuesday)

“There was a total of six people on board the aircraft at the time of the incident,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“Regrettably two of the individuals did not survive the crash. Our Victim Services unit is currently working with the families of the deceased, providing ongoing support. We offer our sincere condolences to the family and friends of the deceased in their time of mourning.”

Emergency Health Services confirmed to My PG Now the four other patients were transported to UHNBC.

A Northern Health Spokesperson said the four patients are confirmed to be in good condition, and some may be released from the hospital today.

According to police, the crash happened just before 7:45 this morning near the Purden Ski Hill.

Mounties say the aircraft involved was privately owned and had been chartered to do some flights in the area.

The Transportation Safety Board is currently en route to the crash location, and police will remain at the scene until such time as their investigators arrive to take conduct of the investigation.

The BC Coroners Service will be conducting its own parallel investigation.

Cooper says there will be no further updates from her office.

(Files from Darin Bain, My PG Now staff)