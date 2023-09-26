The Hell Raving Creek wildfire has seen a couple hundred hectares of growth over the weekend.

Previously, the fire was sitting at 16,668 hectares in size, but has now been updated to 16,842.

“We have seen a little bit of increase in size, most of which is just due to better mapping.” says Fire Information Officer, Madison Dahl.

“We did see a little bit of increase in size to the south. There has been no increase in size to the north within the valley.”

Dahl added that some of the increase can also be attributed to the increase in winds over the weekend, which is expected to continue until 2:00pm today (September 26th).

Over the next week, the region will also see temperatures drop, along with a potential of precipitation.

Dahl says this will allow them to make some changes to the resources on the fire, such as having less heavy equipment and helicopters as they move into the weekend.

She noted that they have more than enough ground crews, and are confident in the resources they have actioning the fire at this time.

They will have air tankers and skimmers available on stand-by if they need them.

More information on the current wildfire status’ can be found on the BC Wildfire Service website here.