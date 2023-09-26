The approach on both ends of the Quesnel River Bridge leading into the city is about to get repaired.

Emcon Road Services says the work will begin next Monday on October 2nd.

Bob Sutton, the Bridge Foreman with Emcon, explains what will be done.

“There is a problem with the sub structure, so what’s happening is we’ve found a way that we’re going to go right down, mill off all of the top layer off of the sub structure, and then they’re going to put a new lift of asphalt on it.”

Sutton says that should last until the bridge can be replaced.

“This bridge is actually on the rehab list, so in 2 to 4 years is what I’ve been told, they’re going to be looking to replace that structure. At this point we just couldn’t wait any longer of course. We’re hoping to get at least that (2 to 4 years) out of it, because we all know that there is a possibility that it might not get done in that amount of time, depending on governments right ?”

Sutton says the work will go from Chuck Beath Park and take into account the approach at the Quesnel River Bridge on one side, and it will go to the bottom of Dragon Lake Hill on the other side.

He says the work is scheduled to go until Thursday, October 5th but they hope to finish earlier than that.

“Monday night (Oct 2) we will be grinding down both lanes, which will result in single lane alternating traffic. And then on the Tuesday night, if all goes well, we will be paving it and we will be finished the Tuesday night. If we have some issues with the sub structure is why we have it for the extra night, then the pavement will be moved forward to Wednesday night, so potentially two nights, possibly three. We’re hoping for the best case scenario.”

Motorists should expect delays between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. while the work is being done.

The Highway at that location will be closed to oversize and overweight loads during that time.