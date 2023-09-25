Williams Lake RCMP requests the public’s help in locating a missing 55-year-old man that hasn’t been seen in over a month.

RCMP Corporal Madonna Saunderson said on Friday September 22nd, 2023, they received a report of a missing person, Elliot George Dester.

Dester is described as an Indigenous male, 5 foot 10 inches tall, 221 pounds with Brown eyes, Brown hair, and often frequents Williams Lake and Vancouver.

If you have any information about Elliot Dester, or where he might be, to contact the Williams Lake RCMP.