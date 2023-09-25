Williams Lake RCMP is asking for information from the public regarding an ongoing homicide investigation.

In the early morning hours of Saturday September 16th, they responded to a residence in the 1000 block of Second Avenue for a disturbance where they located a deceased adult man.

If anyone has any information regarding this death, events related that may have happened during the Friday prior or any other information that may further the police investigation, is asked to call the Williams Lake RCMP detachment at 250-392-8744.