Fire fighters in Quesnel responded to an equipment fire at West Fraser Mills on Brownmiller Road this afternoon.

Fire Chief Ron Richert says the call came in at around 12-30.

“Upon arrival we had a large forklift that was previously fully involved. The West Fraser employees had about 90 percent of it extinguished, and we just had to look for some hot spots and extinguish those.”

Richert says no one was hurt but the forklift was destroyed.

He says they responded with one engine and four crew members and they were on scene for 20 to 25 minutes.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.