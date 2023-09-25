It wasn’t the start the 100 Mile House Wranglers wanted to open the 2023-24 regular season.

After dropping a close game against Creston Valley Friday night, the Wranglers found themselves on the wrong side of a 6-2 loss yesterday (September 24) afternoon against Sicamous.

Head Coach Dale Hladun said the Eagles were a tired club coming into the game and that the Wranglers should have dominated.

“That was their third game in three days and they got very early in the morning to come to 100 Mile House for that game. They should have been tired and we were fresh and we should been relentless. Instead we were silly with our penalties, there were ten minute misconducts, there were penalties after the play.”

Hladun said he has a lot of creative players on the team but when you have a lot of skill sometimes they don’t know how to play without the puck.

“We’re going to work a lot on play away from the puck. Creativity is certainly for offense but there’s no creativity in defense. You straight line check. You find your man, you three on three low, you finish your hits or pin guys on the wall and stay in shooting lanes. And we have guys doing tight turns, and curls, and bumps, and fly byes. Maybe the best thing to happen to us was we got our butt kicked because it reinforces why we gotta do the focus things on defense.”

The 100 Mile House Wranglers will have a chance to even the score this Friday night when they play the Eagles in Sicamous then they’ll be back home Saturday night to host the Chase Heat.